The reconstruction of Cruz Azul was better than expected, everything indicated that the machine would be totally weakened before the imminent departure of its best players after the break with the current directive, however, as some are leaving, pieces of the same or higher quality have arrived at La Noria in this winter market.
However, the market is not over for the machine, it is expected that in the next few hours, the arrivals of Carlos Rodríguez and Cristian Pavón will be finalized, both footballers in advanced talks and with many options to be celestial, to this list a third piece of very good caliber joins, the Paraguayan central defender from Cerro Porteño Alexis Duarte.
Juan Reynoso is still waiting for a central defender and the best placed to occupy that position is Duarte, who is his country is considered the future of central defense and who fulfills what the current celestial administration is looking for, young footballers with a lot of projection to short term. The machine wants Alexis right now, remembering that his compatriot Pablo Aguilar ends his contract in June and will leave the club, the celestial want the courier to be delivered from guaraní to guaraní. The market value of Duarte is 3.5 million euros and although Cerro Porteño is willing to negotiate, his signing will not be easy.
