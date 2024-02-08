One of the founders of the Time Machine group, Yuri Borzov, died at the age of 70 on Thursday, February 8. A source from Izvestia reported this.

According to preliminary data, he hit his head and became ill. After a while, the musician’s relatives noticed a sharp deterioration in his condition and called an ambulance.

“He died early this morning in an apartment on Tokmakov Lane,” the source said.

No other details of what happened were provided.

Borzov was born in 1953 in Leningrad. He began his creative activity as a drummer for the band The Kids. In 1969, together with Andrei Makarevich (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) and Sergei Kawagoe, he founded a group and proposed calling it Time Machines, or “Time Machine”. The musician took part in the recording of the first album. Drummer Borzov performed with the band until 1972. Afterwards he joined Alexey Romanov’s group “Guys who start playing when a striped hippopotamus crosses the Zambezi River”; a year later it broke up.

Also known as an artist, in 2019 he organized an exhibition of works entitled “Letters from Unknown Ladies.”