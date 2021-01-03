Alexander Shadrin, who was one of the founders of Russian economic journalism and modern business communications, has died at the age of 50. It is reported by “Interfax»Referring to his friends and colleagues. The cause of death is not indicated in the material.

Shadrin started working as a reporter in 1991, covering the emergence of the new Russian economy. In the newspaper “Kommersant” he rose to the head of the business department. In 2005-2006, he served as Deputy Editor-in-Chief.

He has also been successful in corporate communications. His most recent position was Director of Public Relations at Rosgeologia.

Earlier it became known about the death of the screenwriter and playwright Oleg Danilov. He died at the age of 72 in one of the Minsk medical institutions during treatment for coronavirus.

Oleg Danilov, together with director Dmitry Astrakhan, created the films “You are the only one”, “Everything will be fine!”, The series “Waiting room” and others. During his life, he took part in 23 projects as a screenwriter. Was awarded the Prize to them. A. Piotrovsky for the script of the film You are the only one with me.