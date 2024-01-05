One of the former leaders of the Tsentrovye organized crime group, Sergei Makarikhin, has died.

One of the former leaders of the Yekaterinburg organized crime group “Centers”, Sergei Makarikhin, has died. This is reported by Ura.Ru.

It is assumed that in recent years Makarikhin lived in Canada. Where exactly he died is not specified.

Presumably, this happened on December 26 or 27 due to heart problems caused by drinking alcoholic beverages.

Presumably, the former businessman is buried at the Shirokorechenskoye cemetery in Yekaterinburg.

The Tsentrovye organized crime group arose in the late 1980s in Sverdlovsk along with several other groups. The first leader of the “Centers” is considered to be Oleg Vagin, who was killed by killers in 1992. The following leaders of the organized crime group were also killed, after which the organization virtually ceased to exist.