The famous Clarisas nuns of Belorado have managed to reinvent themselves and their restaurant, located in the municipality of Arriondas, in Asturias, already has a opening date: The place will open its doors on Tuesday, March 11.

However, some lucky ones have already had the opportunity to Try the dishes that come out of religious stoves. This is the case of Tiktoker Fabio Rodrigo who, this Monday, has told his experience in Ana Rosa’s program.

“I couldn’t make the reservation because on the Internet The phone or anything came to do itso I took a week on vacation and went to the restaurant to do it. I thought it was going to be more difficult, but I was lucky to talk to one of themwhich was very nice and attended me very well, “said the young man.

Fabio also explained that the first thing that caught the restaurant’s attention is that The waiters were relatives of the nuns: “They could not have direct contact, but when we went to try the Magnificent menu Yes we were lucky to be able to speak and meet one of them, which was very pleasant and nice. “

Finally, about the menu that could taste, Fabio has indicated that “it is seen that they wanted to pull the tradition of Asturias”: “Have experienced with the fabadawhich looks like an easy dish, but it is not and you have to have a hand to make a good fabada. It did well. I didn’t try it, but my brother -in -law said I was very good. There was fabada and salad and then, stewed and housing meat. “