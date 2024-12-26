If you are a food lover (especially hamburgers) You will have read a lot about ‘The Champions Burgers’one of the best-known gastronomic events in Spain and that has gone viral the most on social networks. This is a championship whose objective is look for the best burger. To do this, the participants have had to tour various cities in the country riding ‘food trucks’ to delight many palates. A few weeks ago, the Spanish final took place. The winner was lil wayne by Gottan Grill.

This burger is from Malaga and some of its ingredients especially caught our attention, such as the bacon cooked for 48 hours and the minced aged ribeyenot to mention the Parmesan brioche bread and gratin mozzarella.

The lil wayne She was not the only protagonist. Behind were two other hamburgers, also Andalusian, and that they deserve to be talked aboutespecially the one that came in third place. This ‘burger’ is made with an ingredient that you would (never) think would be used in cooking: moon dust.

Dak Burger’s ‘Stellar’, third place in the Spanish final of ‘The Champions Burger’

Dak Burger appeared on ‘The Champions Burger’ with Stellara burger that is out of this world. It is a proposal that has quality ingredients such as 180 g of matured Galician beef steak, smoked red cheddar, bacon jam and toasted mayonnaise.

But what is most striking is the lunar dust layer which they use to top the burger and give it to the diner. Despite not having won the national final, the Stellar achieved first place in ‘The Champions Burger Smash Edition’ contest, held in Malaga.

The creator of the burger is called Domi. He also has experience in the world of Michelin Stars. According to the content creator, Iñaki Gastro, in the following video, he worked at the Mugaritz restaurant owned by Andoni Luis Aduriz, considered one of the most prestigious chefs in Spanish gastronomy.

You can taste the Stellar from Dak Burger at the stand they have in the Ansio Fairgrounds (Barakaldo, Vizcaya). It is the place where the great European Final will be held and that will last until next January 6. Now, we just have to wait to see if it will win the coveted title of the best burger on the continent.

What is The Champions Burger’?

‘The Champions Burger’ is a gastronomic championship that aims know the best ‘gourmet’ burger. From their website, they assure that, to choose the best, they value “the flavor, the combination of ingredients, the originality and above all the desire and enthusiasm.”





Throughout this year, They have been in more than 20 cities throughout Spain. The national final took place between October 31 and December 8, in Madrid, where the Stellar came in third place, behind the lil wayne from Gottan Grill and the Gamberra 2.0 from Street Food.

