One of the 10 most wanted fugitives by Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), could be in a city in Florida. This is a man who has been missing since 2022 and could be found in the city of Tampa.

Donald Eugen Fields II was charged with multiple counts in Franklin County, Missouri, from 2011 to 2017.including statutory rape and child abuse. The FBI believes the man may be hiding in Tampa Bay And they have their reasons, since the officers assured that he went on vacation there and was co-owner of a house.

Christopher Crocker, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Saint-Louis Field Office. “Many times, When subjects are on the run, they tend to go to places they are more familiar with.where they feel safe with their surroundings,” he explained, according to the entity’s official website.

He also stressed that It is important to spread this information so that people “stay alert”. He also provided other data that may be essential, since they have the information that He frequents casinos and travels with his partner, Jennifer Isgriggs.

The story of the fugitive the FBI is looking for and could be in Florida

Donald Eugen Fields II, was accused of alleged sexual trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between the years 2013 and 2017. He also faces charges of rape, sodomy, Child sexual abuse and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court.

The same court issued a state arrest warrant after the defendant vacated his home and failed to appear at a hearing on March 3, 2022. The reward for those who provide information is US$250,000and you can contact the FBI’s toll-free line or submit a tip online.