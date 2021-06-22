E.There was a very conciliatory smile on Georginio Wijnaldum’s face when, after the work was done, he reported on the good old ease of the game, which sometimes becomes an inspiring force in football. “The secret is to be in the right place at the right time,” said the midfielder after contributing two goals to the 3-0 win against North Macedonia. So no big deal.

The trophy for the “Star of the Match” that he was presented with “deserved more Memphis Depay or Frenkie de Jong,” said the captain of the Dutch national team, who can look back on an amazing development. They started as a team that was accompanied by a lot of skepticism and criticism. Now they have won three times, well worth seeing, sometimes even thrilling, and scored eight goals. Optimists suddenly think the title is possible.

That is exactly what is now “our project as a player,” said Donyell Malen. “Hopefully we will win the European Championship.” Because the team has achieved what all tournament participants want: continuous development. “We get better with every game. There is progress and it is going in the right direction, ”said coach Frank de Boer. There is still room for improvement.

“We had problems at first”

In the second half, de Boer even took a risk on Monday, with which he provided new material for a debate that recently caused him a lot of trouble. The sometimes hysterical criticism of the 3-5-2 system, which was disreputed as “un-Dutch”, had just subsided a little, when he let his team play for 45 minutes in the classic 4-3-3 of the Dutch. That looked good, so from now on there will be a lot of arguments about the basic formation.

However, there is one big difference to the discussions in the first phase of the tournament: De Boer has gained in sovereignty, he is no longer this insecure-looking bond coach who confuses players at press conferences and chooses wooden formulations. At least until next Sunday he will be a trainer who will be believed and followed. “At first we had problems finding our way,” said 19-year-old Ryan Gravenberch, who was in the starting XI for the first time at this European Championship.

However, this sentence fit even better to the entire tournament, in which the Dutch learned that a nice wing game is possible regardless of the system. Even Memphis Depay, which is under special observation, has now broken free and flourished.

The attacker, along with Frenkie de Jong, is probably the most talented Dutch footballer of the time, but who is always under suspicion of not being able to develop his potential. As a boy coming from a difficult background who made mistakes that was never a crowd favorite. In newspapers and TV broadcasts, it was criticized that Depay was out of balance in his game, that he lost the ball too often.

Last week, despite this supposed weakness, Depay signed a contract with FC Barcelona, ​​which automatically increases his reputation. And after beating North Macedonia, De Volkskrant suddenly wrote: “If you really want to achieve something on the field, you have to be ready to take risks. And these risks are so great that frequent ball losses and thus contempt for the nation can result. ”Success reconciles.

Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven, who was in the starting XI for the first time after two previous short appearances against North Macedonia, was celebrated even more than Depay. Malen may have pushed Wout Weghorst out of the first team for the time being. “Frank de Boer would have to be crazy if he would fall back on Wout Weghorst in the round of 16,” wrote the newspaper De Telegraaf.

That is the critical tone of the first EM phase, but in the meantime such discussions have lost their destructive power. Because everyone has seen that none of de Boer’s ideas have been bad so far. Now they just have to deal with their new role as title contender.