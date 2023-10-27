Wu Zunyou, who died at the age of 60 “as a result of illness”, was one of the faces of China’s failed “Covid Zero” program, which inspired lockdowns around the world. | Photo: China News Service/Wikimedia

Chinese epidemiologist Wu Zunyou, known for being one of the visible faces of managing the Covid-19 pandemic in China, died this Friday at the age of 60 due to an illness, according to the portal Economic Observer.

During the strict “Covid Zero” policy applied by the Asian country, Wu was one of the experts most present in the media due to his position as head of epidemiology at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The scientist defended the “Covid Zero” policy on numerous occasions before the press, which consisted of selective confinements, border closures, monitoring of citizens and constant testing of the population.

In September 2022, he became the protagonist of a controversy when he recommended avoiding physical contact with foreigners to avoid monkeypox infection, in statements that were described as racist by numerous commentators on the country’s social networks.

Wu specialized in epidemiology from Anhui University in 1988 and obtained his doctorate in the same field from the University of California, Los Angeles (United States) in 1995.

Since then, he worked at the China Center for Disease Control, where he specialized in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, especially sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.