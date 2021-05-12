Breakfast time has saved the lives of the four workers who this Wednesday were working in the city of Cuenca in the renovation works of the street that connects the popular Hanging Houses with the San Pablo Bridge. The street, about 20 meters, se has collapsed and this circumstance has prevented them from falling into the void on the Huécar river.

It is the main pedestrian access to this part of the old town of Cuenca that since last April 26 was cut off to the traffic of people and vehicles to repair the damages caused by leaks in the water sanitation network that had caused the collapse of the wall of masonry of the street in September 2019 and that already at that time forced the closure of the area. Specifically, the workers who felt the enormous noise when they had breakfast were replacing the sewage collector and replacing the pavement with a machine that has fallen to the bottom of the ravine.

As a result of this event, the causes of which are being investigated, the mayor of Cuenca, Darío Dolz, has asked residents and tourists not to approach the surroundings of the Hanging Houses to avoid damage. “Now the firefighters are going to focus on cleaning up the elements that are still in danger of dislodging,” reported the mayor, who also stressed that the land that supported the street was filling. To address the new situation, the Consortium of the City of Cuenca, a body of which the central government, the Cuenca City Council, the Castilla-La Mancha Board and the Cuenca Provincial Council are part, will meet this Thursday with its Executive Commission that It has been summoned by the emergency route.