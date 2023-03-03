RIA Novosti: Andrey Botikov, one of the developers of the Sputnik V vaccine, was killed in Moscow

In the north-west of Moscow, a 29-year-old man killed a 47-year-old Russian. On Friday, March 3, Lente.ru was informed in the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

We are talking about the murder of Andrey Botikov, one of the developers of the Sputnik V vaccine, clarifies RIA News with a link to the source.

According to the agency, on March 2, in an apartment on Rogova Street, the defendant quarreled with the victim and strangled him with a belt. The attacker then fled. However, he was soon found and arrested. He pleaded guilty. In fact, a case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the accused has already been convicted of a particularly serious crime.