Jon Wofford, lead UI artist at Retro Studios, revealed Some details on Samus’ visor in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and on the interface of the new chapter, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2025.

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was a dream project, and my favorite part was designing, building, and animating Samus’ interface,” Wofford wrote. “I learned a lot during the development of Metroid Prime Remastered, and I hope it shows.”

“The goal was to create a modern version of the visorthat honors the legacy of Metroid Prime. I think the trailer does a good job of that, showing that the interface shouldn’t have to worry about competing with the incredible environments, characters, lighting, animation, visual effects…”

In listing these elements, Wofford added that he often finds himself astonished by the extraordinary abilities that his colleagues have put into the making of Metroid 4: Beyond.