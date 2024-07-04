Netflix CEO Hastings: Biden Should Drop Out of Presidential Race
One of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, has called on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. This is reports The New York Times (NYT) edition.
“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vibrant Democratic leader to win [экс-президента США Дональда] Trump and ensure our security and prosperity,” Hastings said.
The NYT notes that Hastings became one of the first donors to publicly speak out against the current occupant of the White House.
Biden himself has repeatedly made it clear that he is not going to give up running for president. In particular, during a teleconference with his allies, he said that he would participate in the race and that he intended to defeat Trump.
