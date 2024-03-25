Basmanny Court: defendant in the Crocus terrorist attack case, Islomov, has Russian citizenship

One of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall turned out to be a Russian citizen. Thus, the fifth detainee, Dilovar Islomov, has Russian citizenship, as follows from the materials of the Basmanny Court of Moscow. This is reported by TASS.

“Dilovar Islomov, born in 1999, native of Dushanbe, Russian citizenship, has a wife and a small child. He works as a taxi driver,” the agency reports.

Dilovar Islomov’s brother Aminchon is the father of many children; he has four children from his first marriage and three from his second. The suspect was arrested, and the brothers' father, Isroil Islomov, is also in custody.

On March 25, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested one of the three new defendants in the case of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. Dilovar Islomov will remain in custody until May 22. He is charged under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As the Telegram channel “112” learned, it was the Islomovs who sold the terrorists the same white Renault car in which they tried to escape after the shooting at Crocus.