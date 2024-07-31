Businessman Kotelnikov, who died in pretrial detention, was a defendant in the case of General Bulgakov

Businessman Igor Kotelnikov, who died in Moscow’s SIZO-4 “Medved”, was a defendant in the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov. This is reported by TASS.

The man was detained in June and sent to custody. He was charged under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Misappropriation or embezzlement”). On July 13, it became known that he died in a pretrial detention center due to heart problems.

Kotelnikov had close ties with the companies Konservpaklam, GPK-Prodtara and Bruno, which figure in Bulgakov’s criminal case. Their beneficiaries are the co-owners of the Gryazinsky Food Plant, whose interests, according to the investigation, were lobbied by the former Deputy Minister of Defense.

The FSB detained Bulgakov on July 26. Under his rule, a system was created whereby the troops were supplied with low-quality food at inflated prices, and the general himself could receive kickbacks from the supplies. The actions of Bulgakov and the management of the Gryazinsky Food Plant caused damages of 1.3 billion rubles.