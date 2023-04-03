At quarter past nine in the morning a desperate woman was driving with her daughter through the Fishing Quarter in search of information. I’m looking for someone who knows something, please. My husband was on that boat and he was from here. That we are finding out that there is a death from here through Revilla’s Facebook ». She was the wife of Francisco Faliato, 57, one of the two deceased crew members of the fishing vessel Vilaboa Uno, which sank this morning six miles off the north coast of Santander.

“Please! Please! There is no right. Nobody tells us anything and we have to find out this way, “the woman began to collapse. Her worst suspicions were confirmed when the Civil Guard confirmed that one of the two bodies rescued from the water was that of her husband. Faliato had only three months left to retire.

Colleagues and neighbors are dismayed. «He was well known because he had lived his whole life here, in the Fishing Quarter; although he now lived in Maliaño », says a neighbor. «There is no right, the bosses want to bring much more fish than they can bring and in the end what happens happens. It is a misfortune that was seen coming, ”the neighbors murmur, among whom the news has flown. “They have risked a lot, it seems,” says another.

Meanwhile, the laments of the woman were heard throughout the Fishing Quarter. Their daughter was next to her, collapsed in front of the sentry box that the Civil Guard has inside the port area and that is separated from the Fishing District by the fence erected to prevent stowaways from jumping.

“I’ve known him since he was a child,” narrates another elderly neighbor. «He was very good, very kind and very hard-working. He had been at sea all his life. And now, shortly after retiring, this happens. It’s very bad luck.”

Another man, a family friend, arrived at the scene. He phoned nervously. “There is no right. I know perfectly well in what conditions they come out. They didn’t have to go out but here the only thing you want is to swallow and swallow. This man, Faliato, was the only regular on the boat, okay? And he had only three months left to retire. Well, now he is dead ».