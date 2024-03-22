One of the Crocus City Hall spectators neutralized the terrorist and saved people

One of the spectators of the concert at Crocus City Hall helped dozens of people escape by neutralizing the terrorist. This is reported by Telegram– Baza channel.

As 61-year-old Elena, who evacuated from the building with her daughter and a friend, said, they were sitting in the dress room when the shooting started. According to her, at first the spectators thought it was fireworks, but then they began to flee. Many rushed to the stage, as there was an emergency exit on that side. Their road was blocked by one of the terrorists, who shot everyone who ran in that direction.

One of the visitors was able to neutralize the criminal. He jumped on the terrorist, took his machine gun, knocked him over and hit him with the butt of his gun. Thanks to the man, several dozen people were able to escape through the emergency exit. At the same time, Elena does not know whether the man is alive or not.

