Died one of the creators of the TV show “Crooked Mirror” Vyacheslav Poleiko. This was announced by comedian Alexander Morozov in his Instagram-account.

He noted that he was shocked by the sudden death of the artist. The reason for the departure of Poleiko from life is not called. “We are all tired of obituaries, but people keep leaving. This morning I learned about the death of my friend, the author of the “Crooked Mirror” Slava Poleiko, “- said Morozov.

Vyacheslav Poleiko was a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute. In 1979 he worked as an actor at the Mikhail Zadornov Theater. He was the author of monologues by Zadornov, Evdokimov and Petrosyan, with whom Poleiko began to collaborate back in the 80s.

Poleiko was a regular contributor to The Crooked Mirror, and also composed reprises for New Russian Babki.

In September last year, one of the participants in the “Crooked Mirror” program, the opera singer Vyacheslav Voinarovsky, died. In 2003-2013, he took part in the filming of the program “Crooked Mirror”, in 2014-2016 – “Petrosyan-Show”.