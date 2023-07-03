Alaudinov: commander of the Akhmat special forces detachment Yevgeny Pisarenko died in the NVO zone

The commander of one of the Akhmat special forces detachments, Yevgeny Pisarenko, died in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). This was announced by the commander of the special forces and associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Apti Alaudinov in his Telegram-channel.

“Thanks to the parents who raised such a Hero (Pisarenko Evgeny Valerievich – God bless you and may the earth rest in peace to you – my dear brother), a big man with a big heart!” – wrote Alaudinov.

He did not give details of the death of the Akhmat commander. In turn, military commander Dmitry Kulko Telegram confirmed the death of a soldier. According to him, Pisarenko served in the Stavropol riot police, received the rank of colonel. After the start of the special operation, he volunteered for the war zone.

Earlier it became known that during the SVO on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, the chief of staff of the 35th combined arms army, Major General Sergei Goryachev, was killed. It is specified that he died as a result of a rocket attack. According to military correspondent Yury Kotenok, on the day of the death of a serviceman, heavy battles were going on all day along the entire line of military contact of the group.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).