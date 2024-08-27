Almost a month of silence precedes a statement released on Monday by Juan Carlos Delpino, head of the National Electoral Council, in which he concludes, as have already done the international observers who were at the elections of July 28, that “what happened before, during and after the presidential election highlights the seriousness of the lack of transparency and veracity of the announced results.”

The statement is the first acknowledgement of irregularities from within the electoral authority, which has remained silent and failed to publish the minutes and table-by-table data that would prove President Nicolás Maduro’s victory. Over the weeks, this result has become covered in suspicion, while the opposition attributes the victory to candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, using 83.5% of the minutes collected by its witnesses and which they have made public.

Delpino was not present in the tally room and also decided to be absent during the announcement of the first bulletin and during the proclamation of Maduro made by the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, the day after the elections. He did so, according to the statement, as a way of expressing his disagreement with the irregularities that occurred at the closing of the voting tables, including the eviction of opposition witnesses and the alleged hacking of which he was informed at 9 pm on Sunday of the elections and which caused delays in the transmission of data that were not explained. In an interview offered to The New York Timesfrom hiding and published at the same time as his statement, is more direct and says that he did not receive “any evidence” that Maduro won the electoral contest.

Delpino, a lawyer by profession, was appointed by the National Assembly as the CNE’s director a year ago, after the sudden resignation of the five previous directors. At the time, the formation consisted of three arbitrators aligned with the Government and two with the opposition, the most favorable for this sector in decades. Since August 2023, the board has been made up of Elvis Amoroso, linked to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Carlos Quintero, an official with years of experience in the CNE, Rosalba Gil, Aime Nogal, until then leader of the party of politician Manuel Rosales, Un Nuevo Tiempo, and Delpino, close to the Acción Democrática party.

In theory, the current board of directors — appointed when the opposition was in the midst of organizing its primaries — would have the same 3 to 2 formation. But along the way, and as revealed now, Delpino was the only one who saved his vote and opposed the most controversial measures. At least since March 15, he claims, the board meetings were not convened and decisions were made outside that he did not agree with. For example, the imposition of illegal requirements for Venezuelans abroad to register to vote and the revocation of the invitation of the European Union observation mission ordered by Jorge Rodríguez, head of Parliament and the Chavista campaign command, and complied with by the CNE.

Now, the rector Delpino is in the eye of the Chavistas, who have tightened the siege on those they consider adversaries. The vice president of the PSUV, deputy Diosdado Cabello, has asked for his dismissal and replacement. “A man named Delpino, who is the principal rector, who abandoned his position. He abandoned his position and the procedures contemplated in the Constitution and the law will be applied to him. It is up to the National Assembly, we take advantage of the fact that our president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, is here, because it is up to him to appoint and remove him,” he said this Monday in a press conference and added that Delpino was part of an alleged plan to ignore the results of the elections announced by the CNE.

Venezuela is immersed in a complex political crisis that was hoping to find a solution in these past elections, which Delpino says he regrets have not served the country. His statements go back to what observers have said and he points out that the alleged expert opinion of the results by the Supreme Court was not the way to resolve the conflict and he insists on pointing out that the CNE must present the minutes it has available for audit by international and independent observers.

