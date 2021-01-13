A fire broke out in the children’s city hospital of the Moscow region on the night of January 13, reports TASS…

According to the press service of the regional headquarters of the EMERCOM of Russia, the fire was recorded in the somatic building of the children’s hospital, located in Podolsk at 38 Kirov Street.

It is noted that after the alarm was triggered, the staff of the institution organized an evacuation for security purposes. Nearly 60 people were evacuated to another building, including 37 children, seven mothers, and 11 hospital staff.

By the time the rescue team arrived, the fire spread over an area of ​​1 sq. m., the fire was quickly eliminated, no one was hurt. The experts now have to establish the reasons for the incident.

