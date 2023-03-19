Mohamed Salah is already a football legend. Despite the fact that he was never able to win a Ballon d’Or, the player has set numbers that no one else has within Liverpool. For many, the Egyptian is the best player in the history of the Reds team, for everything he has added individually and for the enormous number of team titles he has won during his time at Anfield.
However, all cycles have a closure and perhaps Mohamed’s with Liverpool is yet to come. It is a fact that this has been the lefty’s poorest season in years. His numbers are not even the shadow of what they were the year before. That is why days ago we informed you in 90min that the club was evaluating its sale for the summer market, as this option grows and becomes strong, since the footballer’s desire will also be to change scenery.
The veteran considers that he has given his best for the team, but thinks that it is time to close his stage as his trident teammates and personal friends, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, have already done. Salah is not only tired of the Anfield team, but also of the Premier League, which is why if he left Liverpool, he would also leave England and the footballer’s priority is to open a gap within LaLiga in Spain, where he has not ever militated in years of career.
#biggest #stars #Liverpool #assesses #departure #club
Leave a Reply