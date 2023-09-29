Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 21:42

The refusal of 10 million textbooks and the decision to replace teaching material from the São Paulo state network with exclusively digital content were a mistake, admitted Education Secretary Renato Feder on Wednesday, 27. “One of the biggest mistakes of my life”, “I wasn’t intelligent”, said the secretary at a session of the State Education Council.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Feder thanked the guidance he received on the case from the education counselors chosen by the administration Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Guiomar Namo de Melo, Cláudia Costin, Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, among others.

Education specialists, the counselors pointed out to the secretary the reasons why that decision was not correct, helping him to back down. “It’s great to be able to count on this technical advice and this should be a trend (of the State government)”, said Feder.

At the beginning of August, the Estadão showed that even private schools use rejected books and that many educators defend the importance of printed content, especially considering the socioeconomic situation of public school students and the still limited access to the internet in state schools.

Remember the textbook controversy

At the beginning of August, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo revealed the São Paulo government’s plans to no longer adhere to the federal government’s National Textbook Program (PNLD) and replace books with 100% digital teaching material.

The PNLD, which has existed for decades in the Ministry of Education (MEC), has works that follow a strict notice and are evaluated by professors from federal universities. Therefore, São Paulo’s departure from the program caused concern among education experts.

At the same time, the concentration of all teaching material in digital format was pointed out as a possible aggravating inequality in education in the State, as not all children in the public network have access to the internet and technological devices to access content in an efficient manner. efficient.

After receiving several criticisms and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office opening an inquiry to investigate the SP government’s decision to refuse textbooks, secretary Renato Feder and governor Tarcísio de Freitas backtracked.

The Department of Education sent a letter to the ministry asking that São Paulo return to be part of the National Textbook Plan (PNLD). The 4th Public Finance Court of the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJSP) had also ordered the annulment of Renato Feder’s administrative act that refused the PNLD’s works.