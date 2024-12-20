Not even the hook of its leading trio, Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu and Chris Evansor his timely proposal of adventures, comedy and fantasy with a marked Christmas tone managed to make RedOne directed by Jake Kasdanof the remake of Jumanjiwill draw moviegoers to theaters upon its release in early November.

A resounding fiasco of 250 million dollars, plus promotional expenses, which barely managed to amass 175 million globally as it passed through the big theaters (although it didn’t do so badly at the Spanish box office). Those tables have turned with its arrival on the Prime Video platform.

The story is that of the North Pole Security Chief (Johnson) who must ally himself with an unpredictable bounty hunter (Evans) to try to rescue Santa Clauskidnapped on Christmas Eve itself. And, according to Varietyaudience figures have been record in the service of streaming from Amazon.

Available in its catalog since December 12, it has become the best debut of an Amazon MGM Studios film on Prime Video with 50 million views around the world in its first weekend.

The premiere of ‘Red One’, in studio

But, taking into account the exorbitant budget, is a blockbuster of these characteristics profitable? Kevin Wilsonhead of film distribution at Amazon MGM, is clear. “Like it or not, the value of these movies is different for our business model. If we can show these movies in theaters and cover the advertising costs, why not do it? It’s like doing a massive advertising campaign that pays before of its arrival to streaming”the executive explained.

And in similar terms it has been expressed Jennifer Salkethe director of Amazon MGM Studios. “Every film is different, and we’re grateful to partner with our filmmakers to find the right strategy to reach the widest audience possible.“, he added.

“With Red One, There was no doubt that the strategy needed to include a theatrical release and associated with a marketing campaign, which drove audiences to theaters and generated diffusion for viewers who could ultimately see it on Prime Video. “It has been gratifying to see how our plan has paid off, and we are incredibly grateful to the entire technical team and cast who helped us make it,” he concludes.

