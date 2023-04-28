Rogelio Funes Mori is one of the main historical players for Rayados de Monterrey. It should be noted that the 32-year-old Mexican World Cup striker is a fundamental piece of Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s game plan.
Born in Argentina, he arrived in 2015 with CFM, a club where he has been able to win the Concacaf Champions League twice, as well as an MX League and two MX Cups. Without a doubt, he is one of the most beloved players by the albiazul fans. In his career in Mexico, the striker has not yet been able to be a scoring champion. The ‘Twin’ arrived at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with ‘Tri’ where he had little participation and many even judged ‘Tata’ for giving him a few minutes to play on the pitch, ‘Funes Gol’ came as a secret weapon for the National Team Mexican but on the pitch she had little participation.
TV Azteca has leaked that the Chivas de Guadalajara team would be targeting Rogelio Funes Mori. It should be noted that Chivas hire a pure Mexican player and with this, technically the attacker falls into that category. Among the options that the Guadalajara team has for the next tournament is to conquer and sign Rogelio Funes Mori. Another option handled by Club Guadalajara is the hiring of the young Mexican Roberto de la Rosa. And, finally, it must be remembered that in recent transfer markets Rogelio Funes Mori has been rumored for other clubs but in the end there is no concrete option.
