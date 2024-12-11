The grand finale of Big Brother is approaching and the seven finalists have not secured their place in the grand final. During Tuesday’s gala, one of them was expelled and in the next, as announced Jorge Javier Vazqueztwo more would say goodbye to aspiring to the briefcase.

Oscar, Ruvens and Violeta were the first to know that their continuity In Guadalix’s house he was safe. “I’m very happy to arrive with him,” said Óscar de Ruvens, who also claimed to be happy.

“The audience has decided that it should abandon the house and not win Big Brother… Jorge!“, finally announced the presenter at the end of the program. Violeta was the first to hug her partner, with whom she had a close friendship.

The soldier, shotgunner of love – as they said -, assumed defeat. “I’m very happy to have come this far,” he said goodbye. “I want to give the thanks to Spain and all the people who have supported me until now”, he thanked them for the times they saved him from the nominations.

“I have been fortunate, I greatly value this program and the people I have been able to meet and who I take them forever for me, in my heart“, he dedicated some nice words to his teammates. “You have been left at the gates of the grand final,” Vázquez lamented. “The gift has been the people,” Jorge answered, with a good disposition.

