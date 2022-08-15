“Military Review”: one of the country’s best pilots Listopad died in Ukraine

One of the best pilots of the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Anton Listopad died in Ukraine. This was reported on the social networks of the Physics and Technology Lyceum of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council, of which he was a graduate. The circumstances of the incident have not been specified. “Military review”.

According to some reports, his plane was destroyed during an air battle. It is also not excluded that Leaf fall could have been eliminated during an attack on the airfield.

Earlier it became known that Listopad, as well as a number of other pilots, were trained to fly American F-16 fighters, which Kyiv wants to receive.

Career

Listopad entered the Ivano-Frankivsk Lyceum in 2005, and three years later he graduated from it. At school, he was remembered “as a capable, very persistent and stubborn young man.”

Anton's road at the helm of a fighter was not easy, but meaningful. The young man stubbornly walked towards his dream – to become a pilot Physical-Technical Lyceum of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council

In 2018, he graduated from Kozhedub Kharkiv Air Force University. Soon the fighter pilot went to fight in the Donbass against the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic.

Already a year after receiving a military education, Listopad was recognized as the best pilot of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2021, Listopad led the flight of a group of aircraft over Khreshchatyk during the parade on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, reports “Ukrinform”. Since the beginning of the special military operation, he has been fighting against the allied forces. A few months ago, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Listopad with the Order of Courage.

Ukrainian aviation losses

On June 20, it became known about the destruction of the Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter by Russian air defense. Listopad also flew on the same aircraft model.

At the end of July, the representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed more than 250 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported “Military review”.

On July 21, the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 aircraft near Kramatorsk. At the same time, the Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed.

On July 27, it was reported about the death of Major, Chief of Intelligence of the Headquarters of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Kukurba. The colonel has been in combat since 2014. In April of this year, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.