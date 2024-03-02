Actress Boyarskaya dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, fashion designer or teacher

As a child, actress Elizaveta Boyarskaya dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, fashion designer or teacher. The artist spoke about this in an interview on YouTube-channel “World around the world”.

According to her, watching her parents in the theater, she developed a skeptical attitude towards acting. She considered this profession frivolous and was embarrassed by the work of her illustrious parents.

Boyarskaya admitted that she dreamed of being a flight attendant because they were beautiful. She was also attracted to the work of a fashion designer, although she could not draw.

According to a survey by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), Russians named Elizaveta Boyarskaya among the top three Russian actresses in 2023. She was accompanied by Svetlana Khodchenkova and Ekaterina Guseva.