Asturias is one of those communities in Spain that stands out, among other things, for its gastronomy. La Fabada, El Cachopo, The Power of Chestnuts, the Orices or the Pantrucu (two of the favorite Asturian products of Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofia) are just some of the many delicacies that we can find in the Asturian recipe book.

In turn, the community has innumerable places to eat well and enjoy gastronomy of the area. From the guide’s tune to the historic Tataguyo house in Avilés, it is not difficult to find a restaurant to taste the best of Asturias.

The thing doesn’t end there. On one of the roads in Asturias, there is a very famous restaurant in the area and that stands out for its traditional cuisine and for activities that he performs for his diners. In turn, it has been visited by public characters from many areas.

Open since 1935 and the favorite of celebrities in Asturias: this is Casa Consuelo

Casa Consuelo opened its doors in 1935. It is located in the Council of Valdés, in the town of Otur, and the main theme of its letter It is Asturian gastronomy. The exact address is National Highway 634, at kilometer 511.

Several diners who have gone to eat at home and shared their reviews on Google, have highlighted dishes such as Asturian fabada or Verdinas. Emphasis has also been placed In the workers’ service With very positive opinions.

Another curious fact to highlight is that They have their own wine cellar, Some celebrities in the Principality of Asturias. Quality is also present in the red letter.





Not only do those of this road restaurant live in gastronomy. They organize a painting contest called every year Biennial Art and Gastronomy Casa Consuelothat they already go for its eighteenth edition.

Casa Consuelo has achieved, like other road restaurants, capture the attention of celebrities. In their Instagram account it can be seen that they have received the visit of celebrities as Paula Echevarría (faithful lover of gastronomy and Asturian of pure strain), Chef José Andrés and Martin Berasategui.

