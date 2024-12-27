Enaire – national manager of air navigation in Spain – has called 150 air traffic controller positionsone of the biggest offers in recent years. In fact, this year the possibilities of accessing one of the best-paid jobs in Spain have increased, since there are 30 more positions than last year.

Salaries fluctuate between 50,000 and 100,000 eurosalthough in certain cases salaries can reach 150,000 euros per year. Vacation days are other attractions of this offer, since those who obtain the position will enjoy 48 days off per year. The registration period started on December 16 and will end on January 10, 2025.

What are the requirements?

To be eligible for the air traffic controller position, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Have the Spanish nationality . Although foreigners residing in Spain may also participate.

. Although foreigners residing in Spain may also participate. Be over 18 years old and under 65 years of age.

Bachelor’s degree diploma or equivalent studies and Higher Vocational Training Technician titles or equivalent.

diploma or equivalent studies and Higher Vocational Training Technician titles or equivalent. Have the psychophysical and functional capacity necessary to perform the tasks of the profession.

Not having been separated from service by disciplinary file of any of the Public Administrations.

Phases of the opposition

The opposition consists of several phases, which are detailed below:

Phase 1: general knowledge test, aptitude test and personality test.

general knowledge test, aptitude test and personality test. Phase 2: First European Air Traffic Controller Selection Test I and II.

First European Air Traffic Controller Selection Test I and II. Phase 3: oral English language assessment, behavioral assessment and adaptation to the professional environment and clinical personality assessment.

Once the selection process has been completed, candidates must have an air traffic controller license. Those who do not have previous experience must complete a initial training course that will enable them to develop the profession. In addition, those who pass the selection process must be in possession of a valid Class 3 Aeronautical Medical Certificate.





Upon being hired by Enaire, future professionals must complete a training course that will have a estimated duration of between 3 and 6 months. Once the course is completed, they will be able to work in the Tower or Control Center. Furthermore, it should be noted that with the air traffic controller license you can work throughout the European Union.