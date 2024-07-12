Possible remastering of the Mortal Kombat Trilogy makes fans angry for using Artificial Intelligence

For a few weeks now there have been rumors about the possibility of a remaster of Mortal Kombat Trilogywhen Joe Treca, the CEO of Eyeballistic shared on X a post of Johnny Cage fighting Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2, an image with a resolution that looked quite polished.

Later in another publication he showed another capture but now of Mortal Kombat 1 with a description that read “Who can forget the game that started it all?”.

The images shown were accused by fans of having been generated with AI. Although the director has not denied this, when a fan commented his discontent with making a remaster with artificial intelligence, calling it “garbage”, he only responded with “I will take your opinion into account”, implying that they are probably working on such a project.

Again, none of this is confirmed, it’s all rumors and we’ll have to wait for an official announcement before getting excited.

What else is coming for Mortal Kombat?

As of right now, the most recent installment of Mortal Kombat will soon be moving into its second season of characters, so those excited for what’s coming next should keep an eye out for what Ed Boon has to say at San Diego Comic Con.

On the other hand, it doesn’t sound bad at all that the possibility of the return of Mortal Kombat Trilogy in the form of a remaster or remake is being discussed. Come on, it’s a game that was of its time and was available on many platforms. Giving it a facelift wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.

Now, the AI ​​issue is what worries us, because it is a fact that it is not an infallible technology. Do you think that these are enough tools to bring back such an important game?