Paradox Interactive will release all three games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but also on Game Pass.

With Shadowrun Trilogy, Paradox Interactive seeks that those who could not access the three games of the saga on PC now do so on consoles. Last year we had confirmation that it would be released on Switch, but now we know that it will come to more consoles and that it already has a release date.

The platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, although it has also been confirmed that will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, so subscribers to the Microsoft service will be able to try it from the games library if they wish.

Launches June 21The announcement has been accompanied by the publication of a trailer that you can see at the top of the news, but what about the date? Paradox quotes us for the next June 21, 2022, when it will be released in the different digital stores of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. In its official website more details can be found, both of the compilation and of the reservation.

Shadowrun Trilogy collects in a single purchase three deliveries of this veteran RPG saga with tactical turn-based combat: Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition. The franchise is set in cyberpunk and dystopian settings where magic has resurfaced and brought creatures from the world of high fantasy to life.

