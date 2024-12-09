As we face the final stretch of the season in the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts league, Ilia Topuria continues to have new dance partners. Although everything is ready for his next rival to continue defending the featherweight belt to be, once again, Alexander Volkanovski, there are other actors in the division who continue to add merit to try to take over the title held by the Hispanic-Georgian.

Last weekend, UFC 310 took place, the last numbered event of the year in which Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura. But, in addition, there was a confrontation that had implications for Topuria, since it was a fight between two fighters that were very important to take into account at featherweight. In this fight, Movsar Evloev (19-0) defeated former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a closely contested clash, but in which the Russian fighter managed to impose his game in hand-to-hand combat.

With this victory, Evloev manages to establish an undefeated professional record of 19 wins, nine of them carried out consecutively in the UFC. It is true that in the largest MMA league it is not enough to just win, but for the big fights to arrive you also have to convince. And Evloev has achieved all of his wins by decision, without finishing any opponent.

However, for one of the best fighters in MMA history Khabib Nurmagomedovhis Russian compatriot has already earned enough merit to be worthy of the starting opportunity. Thus, after Evloev’s victory against Sterling, Khabib published a message on social networks in which he expressed his opinion: «I think Movsar Evloev deserves the title fight«. It is still an interpretation, but from someone whose voice is very authoritative in the international panorama of mixed martial arts.









In any case, everything indicates that it will be Volkanovski who will get his chance to recover the title that Topuria took from him last February in California. After the victory of the Spanish-Georgian champion against Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi, the Australian went to the octagon to confirm, face to face, that he should be next. In fact, a possible date for this duel to take place will be in April, specifically at UFC 314 that will take place in Miami (Florida), an enclave full of Hispanics, who would support Topuria. We will have to be attentive.