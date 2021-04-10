For its beauty and for the importance of the match, Benzema scored one of his best goals with the Real Madrid shirt. The Frenchman deployed all the magic he treasures to score a goal with his heel. It is the tenth goal for Benzema in a Classic and cuts his bad streak against the Catalans since he had nine consecutive games against him Barcelona unmarked.

The Frenchman scored his nineteenth both in The league and still on the lookout for Messi (23) to end up becoming the competition’s top scorer for the first time.