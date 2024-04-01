













the anime of Dragon Ball Super He doesn't have a time to come back, so a group of fans decided to recreate one of the battles that appear in the manga. In this case is when Goku and Vegeta faced Gas Heata.

This battle takes place in the Granolah Survivor Arc and this villain, thanks to the Divine Dragon Balls Trombo, became the supreme warrior of Universe 7. But the Saiyans were willing to challenge him for the title.

Those responsible for this animation based on the manga Dragon Ball Super they are Easterhandz, xDAZE_ and MilesOnishi, while Nachairo shared the resulting video on Twitter.

The work certainly catches the eye and is an idea of ​​what this battle animated by Toei Animation could look like.

It should be noted that the artists involved decided to handle everything with black and white graphics, and this is how they recreated the look of the manga.

Source: Shueisha.

Gas is one of the strongest rivals that Goku and Vegeta have faced. Without giving much advance, this fight took them to the limit of their strength and they also had the support of Granolah, a character who has not yet appeared in the anime.

While the animation took a break Akira Toriyama, along with Toyotarou, continued the story through the manga. This is why there are characters and sagas that fans who only enjoy anime need to know about.

The Granolah Survivor Arc is before Toriyama and Toyotarou picked up what happened in the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and expanded it to the most recent chapter of the manga.

At the moment the future of this work is in question and all due to the death of the creator of dragon ball.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is not yet known if Toyotarou will agree to continue with the story and it is currently on pause. In that sense you can only have patience.

