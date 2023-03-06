Salah said, in a press statement after the end of the match: “Manchester is a strong team and has provided good levels in recent periods, but we played today in order to win.”
He added, “All the players aspired to score the largest number of goals, and we hope that this victory will give us a morale boost in the upcoming matches.”
Regarding the historic achievement he achieved today, Salah stated: “I cannot describe what happened.. It is one of the best days of my life.”
He continued, “I worked hard for this special day and broke a record that I have been striving for since I first came to the club.”
And he added, “I hope to always keep chasing after records..and I am lucky because I scored in a big match against Manchester United.”
Salah’s historic achievement
Salah scored his name in golden letters on the night of Liverpool’s historic victory over Manchester United with seven clean goals, for week 26 of the English Premier League competitions.
Today, Salah scored two goals against the “Red Devils” in the 66th and 83rd minutes, to become the historic scorer for the “Reds” in the game. English Premier League.
With this, Mo Salah raised his tally to 129 goals in the league with Liverpool, one goal ahead of Robbie Fowler.
The Egyptian star also contributed to a number of his comrades’ goals, as his passes were decisive in the match.
On the other hand, Salah became the second player to score in five consecutive matches in the tournament English Premier League Against the Red Devils, after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Salah is also the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive matches in all competitions against Manchester United.
He also became the player who scored the most goals against Man United in the “Premier League”, after Thierry Henry (8) and Sergio Aguero (8).
