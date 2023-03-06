Salah said, in a press statement after the end of the match: “Manchester is a strong team and has provided good levels in recent periods, but we played today in order to win.”

He added, “All the players aspired to score the largest number of goals, and we hope that this victory will give us a morale boost in the upcoming matches.”

Regarding the historic achievement he achieved today, Salah stated: “I cannot describe what happened.. It is one of the best days of my life.”

He continued, “I worked hard for this special day and broke a record that I have been striving for since I first came to the club.”

And he added, “I hope to always keep chasing after records..and I am lucky because I scored in a big match against Manchester United.”

Salah’s historic achievement