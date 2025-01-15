Agustín Martínez is one of the three members of the successful literary collective Carmen Mola, which is the pseudonym with which three Spanish writers (Agustín along with Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero) published the saga of novels that began with The gypsy bride in the Alfaguara publishing house starting in 2018. Now, the author goes solo with The Splendor, a shocking psychological thriller that will go on sale starting January 29.

The Splendor immerses us in the life of Rebeca and César, a couple of hustlers trapped in a world where ambition, false identities and moral corruption lead the way. Rebeca has taken a trip to close a case that promises juicy profits; However, upon her return, César finds her paralyzed in an impossible position and with a look of terror on her face. The medical examination determines that he is suffering from a catatonic crisis; He has two broken ribs and traces of a possible sexual assault. What has happened to him? Who could have hurt him?

The action takes place between Madrid and the Channel Islands, the scene of dark secrets related to the Nazi occupation and tax havens. The novel stands out for its mix of genres: from psychological suspense to crime novel, with literary influences that refer to Patricia Highsmith and Stanley Kubrick.

A unique setting and an unknown historical background

Agustín Martínez takes readers to Alderney, a remote island in the English Channel marked by the German occupation during World War II, since the only Nazi concentration camp on British soil was built on its territory. This setting combines the decadent luxury of nightclubs with the remains of Nazi fortifications and forgotten concentration camps. Martínez offers an immersive literary experience, in which historical research is intertwined with a fast-paced narrative.