Vladislav Remnev, one of the authors of the pentagram at the door of the apartment of Izvestia military correspondent Valentin Trushnin, was arrested. An Izvestia correspondent reported this on Friday, October 20.

He will remain in custody for two months—that’s exactly how long the investigation requested. The malt man himself asked for house arrest.

Remnev was born in 1995 and has no previous convictions. He works for an airsoft equipment company and is single.

Remnev and a girl born in 1998 were detained on October 18. A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects under Part 3 of Art. 144 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Obstruction of the legitimate professional activity of a journalist”).

According to the detainee, he and his accomplice received tasks through a Ukrainian chat bot, for which he was paid money. He noted that five orders were completed at five different addresses.

On October 18, near the door of the Izvestia military correspondent’s apartment in Moscow, a drawing of a pentagram with a pig’s head and candles placed nearby were discovered. Trushnin himself is now on a business trip in Israel.

Criminal cases were initiated under Art. 214 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Vandalism”) and Art. 119 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Threat of murder”), since previously subscribers from Ukrainian numbers sent messages to the journalist with threats and insults, as well as with personal data of the correspondent and his family members.

Valentina Zh., the mother of Svetlana A., detained for drawing a pentagram near the apartment of Izvestia military correspondent, in a conversation with the publication, refused to condemn the attackers for what they had done. According to her, the girl “didn’t kill anyone” and her involvement “still needs to be proven.” And Olga Valerievna, the mother of the detained young man Svetlana Vladislav R., refused to admit her son’s guilt. She stated that he could not take such an order.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that the Kiev regime was carefully preparing the assassination attempt on Trushnin. According to her, the Ukrainian special services used their traditional technique, using messengers to involve Russians, who, for a reward, conveyed threats to Trushnin.

