RBC: a court in Moscow arrested in absentia one of the authors of the privatization of Molozhavyi

The Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow on Wednesday, October 11, issued a ruling on the absentee arrest of the former Deputy Minister of Property Relations of Russia and one of the authors of privatization, Sergei Molozhavoy, in a fraud case. This is reported by RBC with reference to the press service of the court.

Molozhavoy, 61, could face up to 10 years in prison. A criminal case under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was initiated in 2021. According to his materials, Molozhavoy is suspected of withdrawing property from the Goldenberg Invest company, where he was the director until 2021. The company was registered in 2010 in Moscow and was engaged in the construction and management of its own or leased non-residential real estate.

According to the case materials, “unidentified persons” managed to gain control over property owned by the company – 99.9 percent of the shares of Goldenberg Invest, 99.9 percent of the shares of the Partner-Real Estate company, as well as buildings in Moscow and several real estate properties in Voronezh.

The publication’s source said that Molozhavy lived in the capital region until the beginning of 2023, and then left Russia. The police put the former official on the wanted list.

As he writes “Kommersant”Molozhavyi participated in the preparation of the privatization laws of 1997 and 2001, and was also a participant in major privatization projects.

