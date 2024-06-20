Unfortunately, Interplay’s financial difficulties took over development and the project was blocked and eventually cancelled, closing the issue forever.

In a video published on YouTube which traces the history of Fallout and other titles from Interplay, Troika and Obsidian, i.e. those developed in his long career by these companies, Tim Cain recalls in particular the Van Buren project or Fallout 3, because it was a game that was developing very well and that in the following 18 months that remained in development it could become a truly great RPG.

Tim Cain one of the creators of the series, revealed an interesting backstory which, ultimately, led precisely to cancellation of the original Fallout 3 or the one identified with the code name Van Buren in development at Interplay.

It still took 18 months, no less

Later, the franchise was acquired by Bethesda who created his Fallout 3 in the company’s typical 3D style, therefore significantly deviating from what was the classic trend of the series.

To tell the truth, Cain’s contribution to Van Buren was rather limited, because in 2003 he had already left the company, however he was called back as a consultant to give his own evaluation of the project.

Cain explains that he was given a demo of the game, asking for an estimate of how long it would take to bring the game to fruition. “I am convinced that in 18 months it would have made a great game ready for market,” Cain reported of the original Fallout 3.

The problem was that Interplay didn’t have that much time available: i economic problems they forced the company to have to close the works in about 6 months, but the amount of time was impossible to sustain to arrive at a complete and excellent quality product.

Cain did not budge from the idea of ​​18 months of development, and this in a certain sense decreed the end of Fallout 3, because faced with such a timing Interplay decided to definitively cancel the game.