20 coupé examples and as many version cars Roadster for a total of 40 very rare Lamborghini Centenario existing all over the world. One of these exclusive cars from the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer is ready to change owner, with the specialist O’gara Coach dealer having published the sale announcement of a 2018 Centenary Roadsterattracting the attention of collectors from all over the world ready to grab one of the most coveted and most exclusive del Toro supercars.

The asking price is not specified but it is easy to think that the valuation could exceed 6 million dollars. This Lamborghini has indeed traveled only 123 km since it left the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese and such a low mileage makes it even more attractive for wealthy enthusiasts. One of the latest specimens sold was purchased in 2020 for a little over $ 3 million and was resold for $ 5.5 million so the initial valuation would be far from disproportionate.

Presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Lamborghini Centenario represented a one-off with a futuristic and essential design, able to combine all the latest engineering innovations of the Bolognese car manufacturer. Born to celebrate the century from the birth of the founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario featured some important technologies, such as the steering rear axle as well as the carbon fiber bodywork, passing through advanced aerodynamic solutions such as the integrated rear diffuser and the extendable spoiler. Equipped with a naturally aspirated 770hp V12 engine, the Lamborghini Centenario sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, from 0 to 300 km / h in 23.5 seconds and boasts a top speed that exceeds 350 km / h. h. The braking distance from 100 km / h to total stop is 30 meters, while the monocoque and the bodywork completely in carbon fiber reduce the weight by up to 1,520 kg, with a weight / power ratio of only 1.97 kg / CV. This car integrated perfectly into the Sant’Agata one-off strategy, which began with the Reventon and continued with the Sesto Element, the Aventarod J and more recently with Sian and Countach LPI 800-4.