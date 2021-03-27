On March 30, 1996, the bloodiest prison riot in Argentine history began in the Sierra Chica maximum security prison. The uprising, which lasted eight days, had 17 hostages and left eight dead, was headed by “The Twelve Apostles”, a dozen prisoners who tried to escape from the place.

The lives of the members of that band had different outcomes: the vast majority were released and relapsed, others never got out of prison, while some were acquitted. However, one of them had an unexpected end.

Is about Ariel “Gitano” Acuña. From being part of the riot 25 years ago, it became a star on social media. There he generates publications of various kinds: he answers questions from his followers, has a section called “prison anecdotes” and conducts interviews with lawyers and prisoners. The content of his videos went viral on YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.

“The spiciest jail I’ve ever been in and answering questions”, “Escape anecdote”, “We talk about freedom and make chicken patties”, “The three times they wanted to kill me inside a jail” and “Frustrated escapes” are some of the titles that appear on his YouTube channel, which accumulates more than 13 thousand subscribers and over a million views total.

Among the more than 80 videos, there is one in which he teaches how to make empanadas. It is inevitable to draw a parallel with the cannibalistic situation that occurred in the Holy Week mutiny in 1996, when, after an internal battle, the faction of prisoners that was victorious made empanadas stuffed with the victims’ meat.

Final. Brandán Juárez, leader of the Sierra Chica riot, left the prison hunched over, almost unable to walk. They had sedated him with pills. (Clarín Archive).

In the description of your profile, write the information that you think is relevant: “My name is Ariel Acuña, known as Gitano Acuña. I am a judge and lawyer of my own cause and I am a member of the 12 apostles of the Sierra Chica riot. I make videos on YouTube where I tell the Argentine prison reality “.

Far from boasting about his past, Acuña, who has lived in Mar del Plata since he was released in 2005, expresses his repentance on several occasions: “I lost a lot, and that is irremediable. Because I ask the youngest not to commit crimes. If not, they will end up dead or chewing on fence. Or they will lose a life inside like me, hurting the family, which is the most sacred. I apologize for my mistakes, to society and to the victims”.

“I was stupid and lost a life. I’m not going to cry in the corners, but it’s the truth. I ask young people to study and work. The greatest support is from our family. I ask older people not to loosen up in these tough times. Take care of yours. Our relatives suffered for us. Think about it. I want to show that I changed. Today I see a video of a kid in jail playing with two knives and that worries me. It is not the way out to put an iron in the waist to go out to chorear ”, he maintains in another of his videos.