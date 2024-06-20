McDonalds is one of the most popular and well-known fast food franchises in the world and it seems that it is now refreshing us with one of the most peculiar characters of the emblematic animation house: Kiki and Jiji star in three promotional short video formats that will leave you speechless. breath.

Since June 19, the official X account McDonalds It allowed us to see a new promotional between shadows, in which the silhouettes of Kiki with Jiji are blurred. Besides, a mystery was read between the lines.

It turns out that McDonalds started a new commercial strategy in which three mini videos are presented in which Kiki together with Jiji, characters popularized by Studio Ghibli, travel around the city making home deliveriesYes, our favorite Uber could take your burger to you in an alternative world.

We can see Kiki in a bazaar on the beach and soaring through the skies, towards the end she fights for a moment with her faithful friend to see who takes the first bite of the hamburger.

Source: Studio Ghibli

The thing is Kiki presented the new menu of three hamburgers for Europe, So each one corresponds to a mini video that, it should be noted, shows us a new facet of the girl, since it has a different animation but with all its essence.

We recommend: Studio Ghibli finally speaks after winning the Oscar for The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli: Where can I watch Kiki Delivery?

The most popular Studio Ghibli films are in the Netflix catalog. Below are those that are current at this time:

Kiki, home deliveries.

The memory of Marnie.

The tale of princess Kaguya.

Nausicaa of the valley of the wind.

Whispers of the heart.

Memories of yesterday.

Chichiro’s journey.

The secret world of Arriety.

Princess Mononoke.

The incredible vagabond castle.

My neighbor Totoro.

The wind rises.

The hill of poppies.

Ponyo, the secret of the little mermaid.

Porco Rosso.

I can hear the sea.

The castle in the sky.

In reality, there are quite a few and you can do a marathon whenever you prefer. Any day is perfect to watch the animation and feel the messages of Studio Ghibli!

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.