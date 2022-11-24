One of Saman Abbas’ two cousins, currently in prison, decided to speak up: “That’s how she was killed, while I…”

He was intercepted while talking to the 18-year-old Pakistani’s uncle, one of the cousins ​​of Saman Abbas.

As reported by The Corriere della Serait would seem that Ijazat that moment, did not know that he was being intercepted and that he would decided to speak.

I held her legs while Danish and the other cousin choked her. She screamed, they plugged her mouth.

In the cell he said:

I will speak, I swear by Allah, I will speak. For 9 months I have been disgraced. I didn’t say everything. If I can’t hear from my mother, I will take my own life.

It will be necessary to understand how much truth there is in the words of the suspect. According to his statements, this is how Saman Abbas would have lost his life: suffocated.

Saman Abbas and the recovery of the remains

In the meantime, wait for the recovery of the remains found near a cottage in Novellara, which most likely belong to the 18-year-old Pakistani girl.

According to what has emerged in the last few hours, it will not be easy to proceed with the recovery, due to the body positionof the clay soil and ofunsafe building.

According to the lawyer of the Penelope association, civil party of the case, it will take at least 15 days.

It would seem that, unlike what was thought, the girl’s body is not in pieces, but entire and is not enclosed in a black bag.

Was appointed an archaeologist specialist, who will follow the excavations step by step. Only once those remains have been recovered, will it be possible to establish whether they really belong to Saman Abbas and the real cause of his death.

An 18-year-old girl from a culture she didn’t feel part of, forced to accept a pre-defined wedding from his family. Saman wanted to be free, she had fallen in love with a boy and asked his family to return her documents. Immediately after her refusal, she had decided to press charges. A rebellion of her, that of her, that of the family could not accept.