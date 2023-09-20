The head of Gazprom Neft Dyukov announced a possible fuel shortage due to duties

The introduction of a protective duty on the export of petroleum products in Russia, which the government is currently discussing, will help alleviate the problem only at first, after which a much more serious deficit will form on the market. The head of “Gazprom Neft” Alexander Dyukov, transmits RBC.

According to him, an increase in payments to the budget by tens of times will lead to a decrease in the efficiency of oil refineries in Russia, which means that refining volumes will fall. The head of one of the largest fuel producers in the country (the company also owns the Moscow Refinery) noted that the situation cannot be corrected without careful study.

The fact that the authorities are discussing increasing the duty on petroleum products to $250 per ton became known on Monday, September 18. Currently, for light oil products it is 6.4 dollars; in October it is planned to increase it to 7.1 dollars.

As an alternative, there are even suggestions about a complete temporary ban on the export of petroleum products, but the final decision has not yet been made and is not fixed by law. Nevertheless, First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy Pavel Sorokin said at a plenary meeting of the State Duma that radical steps would soon follow from the government.

Against this background, the cost of fuel on the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) is falling for the second day in a row after months of continuous growth. Today alone, a ton of AI-95 gasoline fell in price by 5.06 percent, to 69,272 rubles, and a ton of AI-92 – by 3.98 percent, to 65,651 rubles. Also, for the first time since the beginning of September, the price of diesel fuel decreased – by 2.12 percent, to 73,447 rubles per ton.