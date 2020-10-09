President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who recently turned 68, as you know, carefully hides everything related to his personal life. But in the media, information periodically appears about women whose names are associated with the name of the head of the Kremlin. One of these was Yana Lapikova, who worked for a very short time as Putin’s personal photographer.

As writes “Interlocutor”, A model-looking girl appeared in the staff of personal photographers in 2011. Lapikova, 26, had almost no experience in photography, but since 2009 she has been a member of the Young Russia movement.

Yana Lapikova

On the set, experienced photographers taught her the basics of photography and helped her set up her technique.

Lapikova worked as a photographer for a year. Her only social network, Twitter, hasn’t been updated since 2015.

Among the subscriptions, you can find another of her profiles, simply named Yasha (@Yanockalapa). It mainly features female jokes. One of them appeared a few days before the president appeared in the pool: “Among other things, I suspect I have a talent for photography.”

We will remind, Vladimir Putin publicly announced a divorce from his wife Lyudmila in June 2013, saying that their marriage has outlived its usefulness. According to rumors, the head of state had a long-standing affair with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly had already given birth to children.

