My Hero Academia he stopped touching his heart when it came to killing the characters in the series, and throughout its chapters we have seen several of them leave.

Although there are no dragon balls to bring them back, the most recent chapter of the manga showed that one of the villains will cheat death, at least in a certain way.

If you have closely followed the manga of My Hero Academia, surely you already know who we are talking about, but if not, we recommend you to avoid this note, since there are some spoilers below.

The death of Twice It was painful for much of the community, as the villain won their hearts, as well as Toga’s.

In the last chapter we see this villain visit the house where she lived as a child, which makes her reflect on various issues.

His journey is interrupted by Dhabi, who helps him destroy the construction, and in the process, reveals a secret that will help him in his next battle.

‘If the person is close to your heart, you can use their quirk by drinking their blood. Before Machia took us away, I made sure to take the blood from the original body… Twice’s blood, I mean. We’ll help that sad, sad parade move on.’

This revelation lets us see that Toga will be able to use the villain’s ability, even when he fell to Hawks in previous chapters.

What’s next for My Hero Academia?

The last issue of the manga let us see that Shigaraki and his companions are planning the next move against the heroes, and for this they will rely on the figure of Spinner, who is now an icon to follow.

This restructuring will be vital to fight the final battle, which we will see unfold in the next chapters.

