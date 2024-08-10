The sentence for California native David Dempsey is the second-heaviest of the nearly 1,500 defendants convicted for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The storming was led by a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who rejected Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, following a speech the Republican gave on the day Congress certified the election results.

Five people were killed and 140 security personnel were injured in the riots.

Prosecutors had sought a 22-year prison sentence for Dempsey, a former construction and restaurant worker, citing his long criminal record.

She described him as “one of the most violent rioters, during one of the most violent moments of (the assault), at the site of the most violent confrontations in the Capitol building.”

Police said he used “his hands, feet, flagpoles, crutches, pepper spray, broken furniture and anything he could find as a weapon against police.”

Dempsey had pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers.

Dempsey’s sentencing comes after former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September for his role in the Capitol attack.