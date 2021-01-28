Surely you have already found out that lately in the video game community everything is about the next Resident Evil 8 Village and not precisely because it caused terror, or because of the return of Ethan winters as the protagonist … but for the villains we will face.

Lady Dimitrescu and his three vampire daughters were presented to us as one of the obstacles that we will have to overcome in this new game, and no matter how terrifying they have wanted to design, the truth is that many users are probably going to get caught more than once.

The above has also set off a cosplay fever, for which we are all very grateful, both of Lady Dimitrescu like the vampires that haunt the castle.

One of RE 8’s Popular Reddit Cosplays

In this case we present you a cosplay of Resident Evil 8 Village about one of the daughters of Lady Dimitrescu, which became quite popular in Reddit, courtesy of the user Kuromiketsu:

Is cosplayer shared his tribute to this character with the description ‘My proposal for the daughter of Lady Dimitrescu of REVIII‘.

As you can see, most of these cosplays take care of the type of clothing, the blonde and tousled hair, as well as light-colored eyes, framed by messy makeup, as if she had recently cried.

The terrifying part comes with the bloody face, as well as the hands, which made many think that they were vampires, although there are other theories that indicate them as witches.

The latter would make more sense considering the seals on their foreheads, and the possible transformation by alchemy on the part of Lady Dimitrescu, and not from a bite or blood.

