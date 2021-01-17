Jake sullivan, Joe Biden’s National Security advisor, demanded this Sunday the “immediate” release of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni. Within hours of taking office in Washington, the Democratic president-elect puts the conflict in Russia on the agenda.

Navalni was arrested on his return to Russia after five months in Germany recovering from poisoning.

“Mister Navalni must be put released immediately and those responsible for this outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable, “Sullivan posted on Twitter.

Sullivan made this publication 72 hours after Joe Biden formally assumed the presidency of the country in a tense internal climate after the seizure of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

“The Kremlin’s attack on Navalni is not only a violation of Human Rights, but an affront against the Russian peopleor that he wants his voice to be heard, “he added.

In response, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria zajarova, asked respect for him International right.

“I would like to ask Mr. Sullivan to respect International Law and do not violate the national legislation of sovereign states and I also ask you to take care of the problems in your own country “, said Zajarova.

Navalni was arrested this Sunday in the Moscow Sheremetievo International Airport, after landing on a flight from Germany. He had spent five months in this country recovering from the poisoning suffered last year and which he accuses the Russian authorities.

Russia reported that he has been arrested for breach the conditions of your probation.

“I can tell you that I am completely happy to have returned and that it is my best day in the last five months,” the opposition leader told the press shortly before being arrested.

“Everyone asks me ‘are you scared?’ No, I am not afraid. I pass customs with a calm spirit, then I will go home because I know I am right and I also urge you not to be afraid“Navalny had told reporters a while earlier, at the airport, after getting off the plane. But the agents followed him to the passport control area, where he was finally arrested.

